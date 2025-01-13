Dunkin' customers in parts of Nebraska and New Mexico are encountering an unexpected disappointment—stores running out of doughnuts, the brand’s signature offering. The bizarre shortage, which has left shelves empty and customers bewildered, is being attributed to an unusual "manufacturing error" with little explanation from the company.

Manufacturing error

Signs posted at Dunkin' stores in cities like Omaha, Lincoln, and Grand Island attribute the shortage to a "manufacturing error." When questioned about the specifics, a West Omaha store manager declined to provide further details, citing instructions from corporate headquarters. Reports suggest the issue extends to other states, raising concerns over its scale.

Dunkin' faced a similar situation in 2021 with a doughnut shortage, but this time the disruption appears more widespread. While Nebraska and New Mexico have been notably affected, customers in other regions are also reporting a lack of doughnuts at their local stores.

Official statement from corporate

Jack D’Amato, spokesperson for Inspire Brands, which owns Dunkin', confirmed that the problem stems from a single supplier. He estimated that approximately 4 per cent of Dunkin's 9,500 US locations were impacted but declined to specify which other states are affected. The company has started restocking stores, though the root cause of the issue remains under investigation.

Dunkin's legacy and corporate ownership

Founded in 1950 in Massachusetts, Dunkin' has become a global coffee and doughnut powerhouse with over 13,200 locations worldwide. The chain, which dropped "Donuts" from its name in 2018, was acquired by Inspire Brands in 2020 for $11.3 billion. The doughnut shortage has triggered mixed reactions online, with customers expressing frustration and curiosity.

(With inputs from agencies)