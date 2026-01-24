/Watch | Deer breaks into New York bank, restrained and rescued by police

Police responded to a suspected burglary at a Suffolk County bank in New York on January 18. When they arrived at the scene, they found an unusual suspect, a distressed deer that smashed the window of the ground floor and went loose in the lobby. The buck was trapped and bloodied. Out of panic, it repeatedly slammed into teller barriers and leapt onto the desks as officers tried to contain the situation. The video captures the ensuing chaos.

The Police said the animal appeared frantic as it tried to escape on its own. Items were overturned, glasses were shattered, and papers were tossed across the floor. Blood spatters were visible on the walls. Officials lassoed a rope around the antlers of the buck, keeping themselves and it safe and then guided it back outside before setting it loose in the wild. There were no reports of injury to any officers.

The Suffolk County joked on its Facebook page, “We think the buck was looking for bucks." One user commented, “Surprised they didn't just shoot it. ICE would have.”