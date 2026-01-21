/WATCH | Bystanders rescue woman from a sinking SUV in Virginia beach

Four people were seen rescuing a woman drowning in frigid water in Virginia Beach. The incident, as reported by WAVY, ABC News, Good Morning America and NBC News, happened on January 16 at around 3.30 behind Bubba’s Restaurant. In the footage shared by multiple outlets, four men could be seen rescuing the person. As the vehicle continued to drown, one person broke the rear windshield and managed to rescue the driver.

Among the four people rescued was a 17-year Navy veteran. “I’d already been taking my phone and my wallet, my knife out of my pocket, and once I confirmed there was a person, I just dove right in,” said the veteran. He said that when he reached for the driver's seat, the lady seemed scared and sad. He asked her to open the door. She reportedly was unable to unlock the door. People on the dock tried to throw objects to break open the glass, but failed. One of the other rescuers then climbed up the vehicle and broke the rear windshield.

“She finally came out, and I did what I’ve always been taught, some rescue swimmer techniques, threw her in a cross-chest carry, threw her on my hip and swam towards the pylons,” said the Navy veteran. He accused the man who was with her of her being in the situation. “The other gentleman, I don’t know what he does or what he did, but he’s the real reason she’s there,” he added.