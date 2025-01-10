Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to appear as a guest on Nikhil Kamath's podcast series 'People By WTF'. A trailer for the upcoming episode was shared by the Zerodha co-founder and retweeted by the Indian Prime Minister himself.



The two-minute trailer showcases Kamath engaging in a candid conversation with PM Modi.



The trailer begins with Kamath expressing his nervousness about being in the presence of PM Modi.

Advertisment

Also read: India: Police arrests class 12 student over Delhi school bomb scares



Narendra Modi responds by admitting, "This is my first podcast, so I'm unsure how it will resonate with your audience."

People with The Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi | Ep 6 Trailer@narendramodi pic.twitter.com/Vm3IXKPiDR — Nikhil Kamath (@nikhilkamathcio) January 9, 2025



In the episode, Kamath is trying to explore parallels between politics and entrepreneurship. The Trailer depicts discussions ranging from Modi’s earlier speeches as Chief Minister to global issues, including ongoing wars.



Kamath asked PM Narendra Modi about the qualities he believes the younger generation should possess when entering politics to which PM Modi responded, "People should have a mission, not ambition, before joining politics."



Reflecting on a past speech, the Prime Minister acknowledged mistakes, saying, "I said something in an insensitive way. Mistakes happen. I am human, not a God."



Kamath also raised a commonly held perception about politics. "Growing up in a South Indian middle-class home, we were told politics is a dirty game," he said, asking for the Prime Minister's advice to those who share this belief. PM Modi responded, "If you believed in what you said, we would not be having this conversation."



The episode trailer was accompanied by Prime Minister reposting Kamath’s announcement on his X account. PM Modi wrote, "I hope you all enjoy this as much as we enjoyed creating it for you!"

Advertisment

Also read: Nostalgic! Ramayana : The Legend of Prince Rama Trailer released, watch now



The release date for the sixth episode still remains undisclosed, the trailer has garnered significant attention online with 5.2 million views on X and 1 million views on YouTube