/China man turns arguing into a business: At Rs 2,681, he'll argue on your behalf with no time limit | VIDEO

Too shy to argue with people? Not really brave to get into a verbal battle? China might have a solution. In southern China's Guangzhou, a man is offering to argue with people on behalf of customers if paid 188 yuan (approximately Rs 2,681). The man has gone viral on internet with Indian netizens saying that he is needed in India.

In the video, the man is spotted on the streets carrying a sign advertising his unusual service. The sign stated that he will take up a customer's grievance and argue their case, with no time limit. His work covers everything from unpaid salaries and workplace disputes to consumer complaints, refund demands over unsatisfactory services, disputes involving tutoring classes where a change in teacher affects the quality of lessons, and complaints over unsatisfactory cosmetic surgery outcomes. The service gives people a way to challenge unfair treatment without having to handle uncomfortable confrontations themselves. Explaining the service, he said, “Workplace disputes, like when your boss refuses to pay your wages.”