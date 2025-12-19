In a funny yet painful moment, a Camel being paraded as part of a nativity performance unexpectedly kicked a woman in the face. The incident occurred during the annual Christmas spectacular at the Champion Forest Baptist Church in Houston, Texas, on Saturday.
The viral video circulating on Social media captures the camel, which was being escorted by a man in costume back kicking with its hind legs a woman who sat near the aisle. The woman was instantly knocked out. She was rushed to the hospital for treatment and is reportedly recovering well. The video instantly went viral and had more than a million views.
"Our team responded immediately, and emergency services were engaged," a Church spokesperson responded immediately following the attack, as reported by local outlet Houston Chronicle. “We then discontinued walking animals within the audience seating areas for the remainder of the shows.”
People on social media reacted, ranging from sympathy to humour. “Smelling camel shit on a Sunday doesn't get you closer to Jesus.” “Oof, that's gotta hurt, hope she's ok. Maybe walking camels through a church with tons of people for a show was a bad idea." “Sorry for laughing, but damn”. Germans called this “schadenfreude”- deriving pleasure from others' misfortune.
Baptist Church's and their opulence
The Champion Forest Baptist Church is known for being too flashy. The church has campuses in multiple locations with 7,000 weekly attendees. and is known for its Broadway-style production, with costumes and live animals. It's not just the Chamion Baptist Church; many other Texas megachurches have shows with acrobatics, camels and Santa on a sleigh flying over the crowd. The churches in the US have flourished under Trump with Federal Funding and Security Grants, State and Denominational Support, and, as usual, their private funding.