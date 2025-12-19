Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Trending
  • /WATCH| Camel knocks out woman during Texas Megachurch Christmas celebration

WATCH| Camel knocks out woman during Texas Megachurch Christmas celebration

Kushal Deb
Edited By Kushal Deb
Published: Dec 19, 2025, 12:54 IST | Updated: Dec 19, 2025, 13:56 IST
WATCH| Camel knocks out woman during Texas Megachurch Christmas celebration

Champion Forest Baptist Church in Houston, Texas Photograph: (Facebook)

Story highlights

A camel kicked a woman unconscious during a Christmas nativity show at a Texas megachurch in Houston. The viral video has crossed a million views online.

In a funny yet painful moment, a Camel being paraded as part of a nativity performance unexpectedly kicked a woman in the face. The incident occurred during the annual Christmas spectacular at the Champion Forest Baptist Church in Houston, Texas, on Saturday.

The viral video circulating on Social media captures the camel, which was being escorted by a man in costume back kicking with its hind legs a woman who sat near the aisle. The woman was instantly knocked out. She was rushed to the hospital for treatment and is reportedly recovering well. The video instantly went viral and had more than a million views.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

"Our team responded immediately, and emergency services were engaged," a Church spokesperson responded immediately following the attack, as reported by local outlet Houston Chronicle. “We then discontinued walking animals within the audience seating areas for the remainder of the shows.”

People on social media reacted, ranging from sympathy to humour. “Smelling camel shit on a Sunday doesn't get you closer to Jesus.” “Oof, that's gotta hurt, hope she's ok. Maybe walking camels through a church with tons of people for a show was a bad idea." “Sorry for laughing, but damn”. Germans called this “schadenfreude”- deriving pleasure from others' misfortune.

Baptist Church's and their opulence

The Champion Forest Baptist Church is known for being too flashy. The church has campuses in multiple locations with 7,000 weekly attendees. and is known for its Broadway-style production, with costumes and live animals. It's not just the Chamion Baptist Church; many other Texas megachurches have shows with acrobatics, camels and Santa on a sleigh flying over the crowd. The churches in the US have flourished under Trump with Federal Funding and Security Grants, State and Denominational Support, and, as usual, their private funding.

About the Author

Kushal Deb

Kushal Deb

Share on twitter

Kushal Deb

Kushal Deb is a mid-career journalist with seven years of experience and a strong academic background. Passionate about research, storytelling, writes about economics, policy, cult...Read More

Trending Topics