/Nigerian 'Prophet Jermiah' buried his 104-year-old mother in a $105,000 gold casket

A Nigerian religious leader, Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin, in the Delta and Bayelsa states of the country, has drawn criticism from the crowd for using a $105,000 gold-plated casket to bury his mother, Mama Asetu. His mother reportedly passed away in May, and the funeral happened in December. The video of the lavish funeral then went viral on social media.

The extravagant display of wealth by a pastor is reflective of the aspirational Nigerian society. People online reacted to this extreme display of wealth, “If the coffin is not excavated between 24-48 hrs.... It didn't happen in Nigeria", another user reacted, “Hopefully, she was eating out of golden utensils when she was alive !!”

The curious case of Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin

The extravagant display of wealth had been characteristic of “Prophet Jeremiah”. He reportedly owns a private jet Bombardier Challenger 601-3R worth $3 000 000. The 46-year-old Christian God Man once reportedly tried to kill himself out of abject poverty by overdosing on sedatives. He was then miraculously saved by “the God”. Now he is the founder of the Christ Mercyland Deliverance Ministry. He is famous for his deliverance against demons sermon and his materialistic lifestyle in Nigeria, where common people have an average earning of $20,000 in their lifetime. A time for reflection on the Church's function in the Nigerian resource allocation and its function in a developing country.