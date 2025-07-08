‘This Is Not F****** India, Dude’: US man gives racist outburst to restaurant employee for calling his wife ‘beautiful’

A heated confrontation broke out at a Popeyes restaurant in Kansas, United States, after a customer grew angry over a staff member reportedly gave a compliment to his wife by calling her "beautiful." The incident escalated quickly when the man angrily told the employee, "This is not India, you're in the States." The incident captured on the phone surfaced on social media with mixed reactions from the netizens.

In the viral video, the heated argument shows the man took offence at the compliment made by the employee, demanding to know why he made such a comment. When the staff member admitted to it and apologised, the customer snapped, “This is not India or something, dude. You're in the States.”

Meanwhile in the background of the video people are heard easing the tense. However, the man continues to argue, adding that speaking about a woman's appearance, especially without knowing her, is completely disrespectful. "It's never okay to speak to a woman you don't know and talk about her looks," he insisted.

"There's a difference in respect but not difference in generational," he added. He further added, "Don't call my wife beautiful, this is completely insane. Don't call anyone like this."

In response, another employee in orange uniforms was seen attempting to defuse the situation, saying, "You’ve made your point, man. They’ve learned their lesson,” one said. Another employee added, “We apologise. We’re saying sorry, what else can I say?” attempting to defuse the confrontation.

Netizens react to viral video

After the video surfaced on the internet, social media users shared their mixed opinions. One of the netizens said, "Wokeness normalises everything. Why do employees need to comment on someone's look ? Unknown people complimenting me on my gold chain or watch is creepy as hell. Here its someone's partner. Commenting or complimenting on a customers appearances is not professional. Most Women feed on attention so they enjoy it. But these subtle infringements in long term disturb the harmony of a couple."

The next said, "He was simply protecting his wife. He wanted to let the guy know that he shouldn’t be disrespecting his wife when his wife is trying to get a sandwich, even though he was taking it a bit further than necessary."

Another mocked, "It’s a fucking compliment! Maybe she is ugly and now the poor husband has to deal with her new attitude."