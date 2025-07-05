/'The wig was too...': Man dressed up as woman to cheat in an exam. What happened next has...

Chinese examinations can get really tough and competitive. This prompted one of the female students to get a man to impersonate her and take an exam on her behalf. The bizarre incident unfolded in Wuhan where a male student of the Zhongnan University of Economics and Law tried to write an exam for a woman. The news of a man dressing up like a woman, with a wig, face mask and a hair band spread in the Chinese online community. The university has confirmed the incident and is taking action against those involved. While the identity of the man has not been revealed, the woman who got him to write the paper on her behalf is surnamed Li. Images of the man running away from the exam hall are circulating on social media. Also Read: Chinese TV host slammed for giving chicken drumsticks to boys. Here's why it is a problem

Man wore a wig, face mask and hair band

A person wrote about the incident: "I heard someone was caught impersonating a candidate during the senior accounting exam this morning. Apparently, it was a man dressed as a woman?" The man had dressed up as a woman complete with a wig and a hair band and was taking the exam. However, an invigilator got suspicious and could clearly see that this person was wearing a wig. They asked the impersonator to remove the wig, after which he ran from the room. Reportedly, another student in the hall recognised the man.