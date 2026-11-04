/Apple Health app gets AI upgrade: New 'Health Age' feature can estimate how your body is ageing

Apple is giving its Health app a major redesign, introducing AI-powered features that could help users understand how their bodies are ageing and track their fitness more closely. The update will include a new Health Age feature, personalised health insights and fitness assessments that use an iPhone camera and Apple Watch. The changes aim to turn the Health app into a more detailed health and fitness companion, bringing information about sleep, heart health, physical activity and other measurements together in one place.

Apple Health Age: Can your Apple Watch estimate how old your body is?

One of the biggest additions is Health Age, a feature designed to estimate how a person's health is progressing compared with their actual age. It will analyse measurements from an Apple Watch, including VO2 max, resting heart rate, sleep patterns and heart rate variability. Users will also be able to add laboratory results, such as HbA1c and LDL cholesterol, to provide more health information. The feature is part of a new Longevity tab, which will bring together indicators related to heart health, sleep, mental wellbeing, physical activity, metabolism, hearing and nutrition.

Health Age is an estimate based on selected health indicators. It should not be treated as a medical diagnosis or a definitive measure of biological age.

iPhone camera to assess fitness at home

Apple is also introducing movement assessments that users can perform without specialised fitness equipment.

The feature will use an iPhone camera and Apple Watch to assess areas such as strength, flexibility, balance, movement patterns and VO2 max. This could make it easier for users to monitor certain aspects of their physical fitness at home rather than relying entirely on gym equipment or external assessments.

New Insights tab brings health data together

The redesigned app will introduce an Insights tab covering heart health, sleep, fitness, readiness, vital signs and menstrual cycle tracking. A separate For You section will offer recommendations based on users' health information and daily routines.

Apple also plans to expand language support to include global English, Simplified and Traditional Chinese, French, Japanese, Korean, Norwegian, Portuguese, Spanish, Turkish and Vietnamese.

When will the redesigned Apple Health app arrive?