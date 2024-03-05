WPL 2024: Jemimah Rodrigues stars with bat as Delhi Capitals beat Mumbai Indians in return leg to stay on top

Table toppers Delhi Capitals got their revenge over defending champions Mumbai Indians in their return clash of the season, this time at home, as they beat MI by 29 runs to stay at the top of the points table in WPL 2024. For the hosts, youngster Jemimah Rodrigues finally came good with the bat in this edition, scoring a brilliant unbeaten 69 off 33 balls.

Captain Meg Lanning continued her superb touch as she completed another fifty to her name.

Early wickets to new-ball bowlers Marizanne Kapp and Shikha Pandey also kept Mumbai Indians silent in a 193-run chase as Delhi clinched their fourth win of the season.

Returning MI captain Harmanpreet Kaur had found it harder to stop the run flow as bowlers leaked runs, with Amelia Kerr returning with figures of 35 from two overs without picking a wicket.

Mumbai falls flat in Delhi

Hunting a huge total is always tricky, and Delhi ensured it remains this way in the game against their rivals Mumbai.

MI got off to a worst start, losing two wickets inside the first two overs. Harmanpreet did try to turn the momentum around, but an outside top edge resulted in her wicket on just six, further putting her team down in this chase. Meanwhile, West Indies batter Hayley Matthews launched a counterattack, and while she somewhat bailed her team out of a troublesome situation, she got out to Jess Jonassen in her first over.

After that, Amelia Kerr and Pooja Vastrakar added 17 each, but it was a late cameo from Amanjot Kaur (42 off 27 balls), including seven fours, keeping them alive in the chase.

Jonassen returned with three wickets as Delhi restricted Mumbai to 163, handing them their second defeat of the season.

After the match, Rodrigues reflected on her match-winning performance, saying, “I think more than my batting, (I am) happy with the win. MI is a really good team, so we had to give our best. We did that as a team. I am very happy, honestly speaking, was a crucial time to come in."