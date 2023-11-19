World Cup Final Tickets Online: How to buy tickets for India vs Australia World Cup 2023 final

IND vs AUS World Cup 2023 Final Tickets: India will lock horns with Australia in the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 final. Narendra Modi International Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, will host the IND vs NZ match on Sunday (Nov 19) at 02:00 pm IST.

Here's how to book tickets for the India vs Australia World Cup 2023 final match.

How to book tickets for India vs Australia World Cup 2023 match?

To book India vs Australia match tickets, you can visit the following websites, which are ICC's official ticket booking partners.

https://tickets.cricketworldcup.com

https://in.bookmyshow.com

What is the price for the India vs Australia World Cup match?

According to ICC's official ticket booking partners, the ticket price for India vs Australia starts at ₹10,000.

What is the maximum number of tickets I can buy for the India vs Australia World Cup final?

According to Book My Show's website, one individual cannot purchase over four tickets for the India vs Australia World Cup 2023 final match.

How to book IND vs AUS World Cup final tickets on BookMyShow?

BookMyShow has made ticket booking easy for the World Cup 2023, hosted by India. All you need to do is visit the website and select your city. Under Sports, you'll find several scheduled ICC World Cup 2023 matches. Then, choose the game you wish to watch and your favourite seat. Make the payment, and you're good to go.

If you missed out on purchasing tickets for the India vs Australia World Cup 2023, you can book tickets to watch the match screening in your city on BookMyShow.

The BookMyShow website says, "The pinnacle event of the one-day game will display top-class entertainment featuring an array of the world’s best athletes and global superstars of the game. This is an opportunity not to be missed, buy a ticket and enjoy cricket through a Men’s Cricket World Cup in India – it takes one day to inspire wonder."

Can I book India vs Australia tickets online?

You can visit ICC's official broadcasting partner to book India vs Australia match tickets. However, the latest update shows that all tickets for the India vs Australia match are sold out.

(With inputs from agencies)