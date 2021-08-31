'Wife sold jewellery to support my dream': Tokyo Paralympics medallist Singhraj Adhana recalls family's hardships

After the Indian contingent attained as many as seven medals in the last two days, Singhraj Adhana added to India's medal-tally in the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics with a bronze medal in the men's 10m air pistol SH1 final on Tuesday (August 31).

Singhraj clinched the third spot on the podium with 216.8 points and helped the Indian contingent's medal tally reach 8, highest-ever at any Paralympic Games.

While Singhraj has become the talk of the nation post his resounding success at Tokyo Paralympics, it hasn't been an easy ride by any stretch of imagination for the shooter. He took up the sport at 35 and coming from a financially weak background, Singhraj had to toil hard to survive in the sport as shooting remains an expensive game.

Recalling the way his family has stood behind him and how his wife sacrificed a lot to help him keep his dream alive, Singhraj had told Prime Minister Narendra Modi, "Shooting is an expensive sport, and it was not easy pursuing it. My wife sold her jewellery to support my shooting dream."

As Singhraj won bronze on Tuesday, PM Modi lauded the shooter and wrote on Twitter, "Exceptional performance by Singhraj Adhana! India’s talented shooter brings home the coveted Bronze Medal. He has worked tremendously hard and achieved remarkable successes. Congratulations to him and best wishes for the endeavours ahead. #Paralympics #Praise4Para"

Meanwhile, China dominated the finals as defending champion Chao Yang (237.9 — Paralympic record) and Huang Xing (237.5) won gold and silver medals, respectively.

For the unversed, Singhraj fetched India its second medal in shooting in the Tokyo Paralympics. On Monday, the 19-year-old Avani Lekhara had secured gold in 10m air-rifle standing SH1 final event.