Vice-captain KL Rahul set to undergo fitness test on June 18 for one-off red-ball match vs England: Report

KL Rahul was ruled out of the ongoing India-South Africa T20Is at home. Rahul was set to lead India for the first time in the shortest format of the game, in the absence of regular skipper Rohit Sharma. However, the talented 30-year-old suffered a huge setback as a groin injury led to his omission from the home series.

While a second-stringed Indian team is set to travel to Ireland for two T20Is, Rahul is expected to be part of the Rohit Sharma-led red-ball side ahead of their one-off Test versus hosts England, starting on July 1. Nonetheless, a report in Cricbuzz recently stated that the vice-captain Rahul has been ruled out of the England Test. Now, another report has emerged saying that he remains in contention but will have to undergo a fitness test on Saturday (June 18).

As per Insidesport.in, Rahul will go through a fitness test later this week and will board the plane to the UK if he is deemed fit. “It’s a slow process. His recovery has been slow and that’s not a good sign. We have 3-4 days before the second batch leaves. There will be a light fitness test on Saturday. If he clears that, he will board the flight. If he doesn’t, we will wait for him to continue recovery process. He is certainly not ruled out at this stage,” a senior BCCI official was quoted as saying by InsideSport.