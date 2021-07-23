Tokyo Olympics 2020 Highlights: Top moments of the opening ceremony

After struggles, sacrifices and success, Indian shooters eye Olympic glory

Entering the Tokyo Olympics on the back of an unprecedented run that began sometime after the inexplicable meltdown in the Rio de Janeiro Games, Indian shooters bagging a medal or two, or, even three to four, is a tangible reality.

All of the 15 shooters are capable of winning medals, but few are seen as sure shot to secure podium finishes in the events that start on Saturday.

One among them is the highly-skilled Saurabh Chaudhary, who will have a few Olympic and world champions standing in his way to glory at sport''s biggest showpiece.

Alongside Abhishek Verma, Chaudhary will be part of the first competition day action in the men''s 10m air pistol event.

But before that, the fate of Apurvi Chandela and Elavenil Valarivan -- in the women''s 10m air rifle event -- will be decided. A good outing for either of them means India will have won their first medal in these Games.

Both Chandela and Elavenil will enter the competition with plenty to look forward to, despite the occasional blips here and there.