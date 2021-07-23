Tokyo Olympics 2020 Day 1 Live Updates: Opening ceremony live telecast to begin at 4:30 pm IST

The 17-year-old South Korean teenager Kim Je-deok won the men's ranking round at the Tokyo Olympic archery competition Friday, putting himself on a quest for three gold medals this month. Photograph: Twitter
Tokyo Olympics 2021 LIVE Score: Follow along as Indian archers Deepika Kumari, Atanu Das, Tarundeep Rai, and Pravin Jadhav compete in the Yumenoshima Ranking Field's individual ranking round.
Jul 23, 2021, 03:20 PM
There are two Olympic lifts: the clean and jerk, and the snatch. Each athlete is allowed three attempts at each lift. The best lift in each is combined to determine the overall total. Athletes must successfully attempt the snatch before proceeding to the clean and jerk
Jul 23, 2021, 03:18 PM
Former European 400 metres hurdles champion Kariem Hussein is out of the Tokyo Olympics after the Swiss athlete was given a nine-month doping suspension, officials said on Friday.
The 32-year-old, a surprise winner of the European title on home soil in 2014 but not expected to be a medal prospect in Tokyo, tested positive for a banned stimulant earlier this month.
Jul 23, 2021, 03:17 PM
After struggles, sacrifices and success, Indian shooters eye Olympic glory
Entering the Tokyo Olympics on the back of an unprecedented run that began sometime after the inexplicable meltdown in the Rio de Janeiro Games, Indian shooters bagging a medal or two, or, even three to four, is a tangible reality.
All of the 15 shooters are capable of winning medals, but few are seen as sure shot to secure podium finishes in the events that start on Saturday.
One among them is the highly-skilled Saurabh Chaudhary, who will have a few Olympic and world champions standing in his way to glory at sport''s biggest showpiece.
Alongside Abhishek Verma, Chaudhary will be part of the first competition day action in the men''s 10m air pistol event.
But before that, the fate of Apurvi Chandela and Elavenil Valarivan -- in the women''s 10m air rifle event -- will be decided. A good outing for either of them means India will have won their first medal in these Games.
Both Chandela and Elavenil will enter the competition with plenty to look forward to, despite the occasional blips here and there.
Jul 23, 2021, 03:03 PM
The top qualifiers in the men’s #archery event at the @Tokyo2020 @Olympics. 👇👇— World Archery (@worldarchery) July 23, 2021
1️⃣ 🇰🇷 Kim Je Deok – 688
2️⃣ 🇺🇸 Brady Ellison – 682
3️⃣ 🇰🇷 Oh Jin Hyek – 681
4️⃣ 🇰🇷 Kim Woojin – 680
5️⃣ 🇯🇵 Muto Hiroki – 678#ArcheryatTokyo pic.twitter.com/7QjKcJTrq8
Jul 23, 2021, 03:02 PM
South Korean women archers took the top three places in qualification on Friday, with one breaking an Olympic record that stood for 25 years along the way, as the team aims for the longest gold medal streak at the Olympics.
Jul 23, 2021, 02:53 PM
An entire nation’s hopes and prayers are with the Indian contingent at the #TokyoOlympics. I convey best wishes to you all on behalf of all Indians. I am confident that you all will excel, win laurels and make our country proud. #Cheer4India— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) July 23, 2021
Jul 23, 2021, 02:52 PM
At least 100 US athletes unvaccinated as Olympics begin
About 100 of the 613 U.S. athletes descending on Tokyo for the Olympics are unvaccinated, the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee's medical chief said hours before Friday night's opening ceremony.
Medical director Jonathan Finnoff said 567 of the American athletes had filled out their health histories as they prepared for the trip, and estimated 83% had replied they were vaccinated.
Eighty-three percent is actually a substantial number and we're quite happy with it, Finnoff said.
Nationally, 56.3% of Americans have received at least one dose of the vaccine, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Jul 23, 2021, 02:04 PM
Live Update | #Tokyo2020 #Cheer4India @ArcherAtanu @tarundeepraii @pravinarcher— SAIMedia (@Media_SAI) July 23, 2021
Men's Individual Ranking Round | After 12 of 72 Arrows 👇 pic.twitter.com/fAjlBz5vPE
Jul 23, 2021, 01:08 PM
Kim Je Deok with the perfect 60 to finish! The youngest archer at these @Olympics takes the top seed with 688 points!#ArcheryatTokyo #archery pic.twitter.com/MTRZ5uuN0m— World Archery (@worldarchery) July 23, 2021
Jul 23, 2021, 12:45 PM
The Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games have finally started. After being postponed for nearly a year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Tokyo is ready to host one of the biggest and most controversial games.
Jul 23, 2021, 11:52 AM
It's the end of 72 arrows in Men's Archery Ranking Round
Pravin Jadhav: 656 (Rank - 31)
Atanu Das: 653 (Rank - 35)
Tarundeep Rai: 652 (Rank - 37)
Team: 1961 (Rank - 9)
Mixed - Deepika, Pravin: 1319 (Rank - 9)
Jul 23, 2021, 11:45 AM
Mixed team ranking: India's Deepika Kumari (663) and Pravin Jadhav (656) finish with a total score of 1319. They are ranked ninth among 29 teams.
Jul 23, 2021, 11:44 AM
The Indian men's archers struggle to make an impact. Pravin Jadhav finishes in 31st with 656, 54 in the final End. Atanu Das in 35th with 653 (53), and Tarundeep Rai in 37th with 652 (55).
Jul 23, 2021, 11:41 AM
Results: Men 72 Arrows 70m Round
Jul 23, 2021, 11:21 AM
Athletes who are bringing their infants along with them to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games will have to follow strict Covid regulations to avoid any chance of getting infected by coronavirus.
Jul 23, 2021, 11:20 AM
Boxing first featured at the ancient Olympics and later launched the careers of legends such as Muhammad Ali, Joe Frazier and Floyd Mayweather, and modern-day champions including Anthony Joshua and Gennady Golovkin.
Jul 23, 2021, 11:19 AM
India’s Olympic medallist, Sushil Kumar, will be able to watch the Tokyo 2020 Olympics Games from behind the bars as he is currently in Tihar Jail.
Kumar is in jail after he was accused of the murder of wrestler Sagar Dhankad at Chhatrasal Stadium.
Jul 23, 2021, 11:01 AM
Torchbearer Japanese Kabuki actor Nakamura Kankuro (L) and Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike (R) pose for pictures during the arrival ceremony of the Olympic flame of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Torch Relay in Tokyo on July 23, 2021, ahead of the opening ceremony of the games. (AFP Photo)
Jul 23, 2021, 10:54 AM
Uzbekistan's Kumushkhon Fayzullaeva takes part in a training session ahead of the start of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games weightlifting competition at the Tokyo International Forum in Tokyo on July 23, 2021. (AFP Photo)
Jul 23, 2021, 10:40 AM
Men’s qualifying is already well underway here at Yumenoshima Park.— World Archery (@worldarchery) July 23, 2021
Follow live scores. 👇👇https://t.co/dn39bSUlPL#ArcheryatTokyo #archery pic.twitter.com/HwChEorN8H
Jul 23, 2021, 10:30 AM
French President Emmanuel Macron (L) meets President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Thomas Bach in Tokyo on July 23, 2021, ahead of the opening ceremony of the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games. (AFP Photo)
Jul 23, 2021, 09:57 AM
The top qualifiers in the women’s #archery event at the @Tokyo2020 @Olympics. 👇👇— World Archery (@worldarchery) July 23, 2021
1️⃣ 🇰🇷 An San – 680 (OR)
2️⃣ 🇰🇷 Jang Minhee – 677
3️⃣ 🇰🇷 Kang Chae Young – 675
4️⃣ 🇲🇽 Alejandra Valencia – 674
5️⃣ 🇺🇸 Mackenzie Brown – 668#ArcheryatTokyo pic.twitter.com/ysab9lZ755
Jul 23, 2021, 09:46 AM
ITS KOREA vs EVERYONE ELSE
#Archery Women's Ranking Result— Badminton Talk (@BadmintonTalk) July 23, 2021
2000 Sydney
1 #KOR
2 #ITA
3 #KOR
4 #KOR
2004 Athens
1 #KOR
2 #KOR
3 #KOR
2008 Beijing
1 #KOR
2 #KOR
3 #KOR
2012 London
1 #KOR
2 #KOR
3 #TPE
2016 Rio
1 #KOR
2 #KOR
3 #KOR
2020 Tokyo
1 #KOR
2 #KOR
3 #KOR
Ga main-main yaa#Tokyo2020
Jul 23, 2021, 09:26 AM
JUST IN: The Olympic flame for #Tokyo2020 has been lit as this year’s #Olympics kick off in Japan pic.twitter.com/rZSRvLK6xW— Bloomberg Quicktake (@Quicktake) July 23, 2021
Jul 23, 2021, 09:14 AM
America's Simone Biles and Japan's national sporting deity Kohei Uchimura have already achieved enough to be considered the greatest gymnasts of all time, but they approach the delayed 2020 Games as hungry as ever to enhance reputations that already stand as tall as nearby Mount Fuji
Jul 23, 2021, 09:13 AM
Czch Republic Prime Ministee Andrej Babis called it a 'scandal' and expressed disappointment after several athletes and officials tested positive for coronavirus at Olymic village. He questioned authorities for not vaccinating the team.
Jul 23, 2021, 08:47 AM
RE-CAP: Here is a summary of the results of the heats of the women's quadruple sculls. #olympicrowing #rowing #worldrowing #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/gGza42wjjJ— World Rowing (@WorldRowing) July 23, 2021
Jul 23, 2021, 08:47 AM
The women's quad from China dominates heat 2 to progress direct to the final with Poland taking the second qualification place. #olympicrowing #rowing #worldrowing #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/ysyPFXG82Q— World Rowing (@WorldRowing) July 23, 2021
Jul 23, 2021, 08:23 AM
Relive the moment the @Olympics baton was passed from Rio 2016 to #Tokyo2020— #Tokyo2020 (@Tokyo2020) July 23, 2021
We have less than 1⃣2⃣ hours to go before the Opening Ceremony 🏟️#UnitedByEmotion | #StrongerTogether pic.twitter.com/z6jVV9dsuJ
Jul 23, 2021, 08:22 AM
Macron arrived in Tokyo on Friday for his two-day trip to Japan. Along with the opening ceremony, he will also attend the judo and women’s 3x3 basketball competitions.
Jul 23, 2021, 08:21 AM
The most troubled Olympics in modern history finally get under way in Tokyo on Friday, struggling to emerge from the clutches of COVID-19 after a one-year postponement following a build-up marred by scandal and controversy.
Jul 23, 2021, 08:06 AM
An San wins women’s qualifying with 680 points, setting an individual @Olympics record and breaking the team record with the Korean women’s squad, too!#ArcheryatTokyo pic.twitter.com/X6uTdALGJq— World Archery (@worldarchery) July 23, 2021
Jul 23, 2021, 08:04 AM
Indian World Number 1 Deepika Kumari finishes Women's individual archery ranking round at a disappointing 9th position after a good first-half display here at the Yumenoshima Ranking Field on Friday. South Korean San An creates a new Olympic record.
Deepika managed to stay in the top 10 in the qualification round with a total score of 663. South Korean San An as expected finished in first place with an impressive 680 and a new Olympic record. San improved the previous Olympic record of 673 points by 7 more.
Deepika had a decent start to match as the archer accumulated 56/60 in the first round and 55/60 in the second which landed her in the 10th position in the field. In the third round, the Indian archer gathered X-X-9-9-9-9 for a total of 56 as she continued to stay in the top 10.
Jul 23, 2021, 07:52 AM
How much do you think has changed since the Tokyo 1964 games? 👀#StrongerTogether pic.twitter.com/vpHJ9JRr8J— Olympics (@Olympics) July 23, 2021
Jul 23, 2021, 07:51 AM
Today is the day! #OpeningCeremony at #Tokyo2020.— Olympics (@Olympics) July 23, 2021
Check out the highlights.
Jul 23, 2021, 07:45 AM
#Tokyo2020 #Archery— RCBIANS OFFICIAL (@RcbianOfficial) July 23, 2021
🇮🇳JUST IN: Deepika Kumari finishes 9th overall in the qualification round with a total score of 663. A 7 in the final shot sees her slide down by a couple of spots. #ArcheryatTokyo #TokyoOlympics #Olympics2021 #Olympics #Tokyo2020 #DeepikaKumari https://t.co/wO6Vh0HTcn pic.twitter.com/hUcTse34Mn
Jul 23, 2021, 07:43 AM
12th Set: Women's Individual Ranking Round
Korea’s An San sets a new Olympic record with score Of 680
She breaks the previous record of 673 points established by Ukrainian legend Lina Herasymenko in 1996.
Deepika comes in ninth place with a 54 in the final set of six.
In the following round, she will face Bhutan's Karma, who shot a personal best of 616 today.
Jul 23, 2021, 07:35 AM
Update from 🏹 Women’s Individual Ranking Round: @ImDeepikaK is now in the sixth position after 10/12 rounds with a total of 556.#Tokyo2020 #UnitedByEmotion #StrongerTogether pic.twitter.com/GSgcdvjhTd— #Tokyo2020 for India (@Tokyo2020hi) July 23, 2021