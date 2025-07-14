/Wimbledon 2025, winners list: Jannik Sinner joins elite club of Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic after maiden title

Italy’s Jannik Sinner became the latest inductee to the All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club after he beat defending champion Carlos Alcaraz in the final of the Wimbledon men’s singles final. Winning by 4-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 on Sunday (July 13), Sinner joined the likes of Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic to have lifted the prestigious title. He also became the first Italian to win the singles title at SW19, adding another feather to his already impressive hat.

Sinner joins elite club of Federer, Djokovic

Having lost the French Open final to Alcaraz last month, Sinner was out for revenge on Sunday. However, things did not stand on a positive note for the top seed as he dropped the opening set 4-6. However, the Italian then bounced back with a bang and won the next three sets to win the match and thereby pocket his maiden title joining the likes of Federer and Djokovic. As a result of the win, he was also awarded a membership of the All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club, a gesture offered to every champion.

Who leads the all-time chart for most titles?

Martina Navratilova leads the chart for the most singles title winning nine having won the prestigious Venus Rosewater dish in the 1980s. In the men’s section, Roger Federer leads the way with eight titles, winning consecutive titles between 2003 and 2007. He also won three more titles in 2009, 2012 and 2017. Pete Sampras and Djokovic are next on the list with seven titles each.

Most Wimbledon singles titles(Open Era)

1. Roger Federer (Switzerland) – 8 titles

2. Pete Sampras (USA) – 7 titles

3. Novak Djokovic (Serbia) – 7 titles

4. Bjorn Berg (Sweden) – 5 titles

5. Rod Laver (Australia) – 4 titles (2 in Open Era)