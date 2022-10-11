T20 World Cup: Not India, Pakistan or England! Chris Gayle's predicts finalists for mega event

The T20 World Cup 2022 edition is set to get underway on October 16. While all the major teams are finalishing their team combination. the lowly-ranked sides are set to lock horns in the qualifying round which kicks off on Sunday. The qualifiers will see previous winners West Indies (two-time champions) and Sri Lanka (who won the elusive cup in 2014) as they will fight hard with the other teams to book a place in the main draw of the competition, which starts on October 22.

Ahead of the qualifiers, Universe Boss Chris Gayle made a bold claim. Speaking to Dainik Jagran, the 43-year-old predicted the T20 World Cup finalists. He said, "I think there could be a final match between West Indies and Australia. Yes, it is definitely that the players who are included in the West Indies team are talented and can prove to be dangerous for any team. As everyone knows it is just a matter of adapting your strategy in the right way on match day. I hope the team plays well," Gayle added.

Many former cricketers and experts of the game have shared their predictions in the run-up to the eighth edition of the T20 World Cup, ot be held in Australia. Most have put India, Australia, South Africa, England and Pakistan as the top contenders for the elusive title. For Nicholas Pooran-led Windies to do well, they will first need to get going from the word go in the qualifiers and then remain consistent against the big sides in the main draw of the competition.

In last year's T20 WC, Kieron Pollard-led West Indies had qualified for the main round but faltered against big teams to bow out in the Super 12. While the big names like Pollard, Sunil Narine, Gayle, Dwayne Bravo have been replaced, the two-time winners still have a lot of firepower with Rovman Powell, Brandon King, Shamarh Brooks, Evin Lewis, Kyle Mayers, Jason Holder, Sheldon Cottrell, Obed McCoy, Alzarri Joseph. Will Pooran & Co. go the distance and return with the title this time around? Only time will tell...