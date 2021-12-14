Should we cancel SA tour? Aakash Chopra reacts after Rohit Sharma's injury adds to Team India's woes

Team India are set to leave for South Africa in a few days, where they will scheduled to play three Tests and ODIs each in the African nation. The tour opener will commence with the first Test, at Centurion, but India have been dealt with huge concerns courtesy injury to various key players.

The latest to join the list of injured players is Rohit Sharma, India's Test vice-captain and newly-appointed limited-overs skipper. Hitman sustained a left hamstring injury and has been ruled out of the three-match Test series versus South Africa. Moreover, he also got hit on his hand during net session while taking throwdowns. For the unversed, the likes of Ravindra Jadeja, Shubman Gill, Axar Patel are already out of the tour due to injury issues. Hence, former Indian opener-turned-commentator Aakash Chopra expressed his concerns and asked whether the tour should be cancelled seeing the number of unfit players.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Chopra said, "Ravindra Jadeja unavailable, Axar Patel unavailable, Rahul Chahar unavailable, you don't have Shubman Gill and now they are saying that Rohit Sharma is also not there. I mean what is happening? Should we cancel the South Africa tour?

"Rohit Sharma is going to be a huge miss. If his tour is in doubt, India's chances are looking in doubt because who was your best Test batter in 2021. Why did you do well in England - Rohit was there with Rahul. Rohit has started loving Test cricket and he is enjoying leaving or defending."

Chopra further asserted, "There are multi-fold problems. Shubman Gill and Mayank Agarwal had opened just now, KL Rahul was injured. I met KL Rahul recently and he said that he will be fine. You will see Mayank Agarwal opening along with him but who will be the third opener now?

"We were saying that it has become a story of four or five openers and here Mayank Agarwal has become the second opener and KL Rahul the first. And we have reached the stage when Mayank Agarwal made his debut, in a space of few weeks. The Indian team becomes significantly weak," the cricketer-turned-commentator further added.

India will start their tour of South Africa with a three-match Test series, starting from December 26 in Centurion. The Test series will give the No. 1 ranked Virat Kohli-led side a big opportunity to win their first-ever series in whites on African soil. During the 2018 SA tour, Kohli & Co. came close but lost the series 2-1.