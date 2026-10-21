/SA vs AUS 2nd Test: Jansen’s five-for and Rabada put South Africa on brink of famous win

Marco Jansen is having a dream Test match in Gqeberha, and his heroics have now put South Africa on the brink of a famous win over Australia. After rain spoiled the first two days of the ongoing second Test, full-day cricket resumed on day three, with Jansen making headlines since. Firstly, for his incredible game-saving stand with his captain, Temba Bavuma, for the seventh wicket, and then for his magical bowling spell early on the fourth day to help the Proteas dismiss Australia for 99. His bowling partners Kagiso Rabada and Simon Harmer contributed two wickets each after South Africa enforced the follow-on.

Australia were 156/4 at stumps on day four after being asked to bat again, trailing by 170 runs with six wickets and one full day of cricket left. For the visitors, Steve Smith top-scored (28) in the first innings but did not come out to bat after the fall of the second wicket in the second innings. A blow to his head in the first innings could have pushed him further down the order, with Australia losing Matt Renshaw and Beau Webster in the quest to save this rain-hit Test match.



Aussie opener Travis Head has fortunately found form for the visitors, batting on an unbeaten 87 off 138 balls, hitting nine fours. Scott Boland, who picked up five wickets in the first innings, is at the other end, similarly to how he walked in as the nightwatchman just before stumps on day three.

4 Wickets and Counting for Rabada

Making his comeback to the Test side for the first time in a year, Kagiso Rabada has picked four wickets so far in two innings. He accounted for Maddinson in both innings and dismissed Australia’s best batter in the Durban Test, Matt Renshaw, for 11 bowled on day four.