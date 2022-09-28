Promotion on cards? Sanju Samson likely to be named vice-captain for India's ODIs vs South Africa - Report

Sanju Samson's omission from India's 15-man squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup, in Australia, made a lot of noise. He was not even named in the reserves, which many felt was a harsh call due to his free-flowing approach with the bat. After his omission, BCCI named him as the captain for India A's three ODIs versus New Zealand at home.

After leading India A to a 3-0 whitewash over the Kiwis, it seems like a big promotion is on the cards for Samson. The Rajasthan Royals (RR) skipper is likely to be named as India's vice-captain for the upcoming three-match ODI series versus South Africa at home, starting on October 06. As per ANI, Samson is in-line to be Shikhar Dhawan's deputy for the Proteas ODIs. After Rohit Sharma-led India's three T20Is versus Temba Bavuma & Co., a second-stringed Indian side -- under Dhawan's captaincy (all but confirmed) -- will host three 50-over games versus South Africa whereas the T20 WC-bound players will leave for Australia for the upcoming showpiece event Down Under.

With the likes of Rohit, Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul, Jasprit Bumrah, Rishabh Pant, etc. being out of action from the three ODIs, Samson has emerged as a strong contender to join the leadership group for the SA ODIs. Apart from him, Shubman Gill is another candidate who can act as Dhawan's deputy.

The BCCI selection committee is expected to announce India's second-stringed squad sooner than later. Talking about Samson, the swashbuckling right-hander has played only seven ODIs for Team India. He was part of India's white-ball tour of West Indies but wasn't part of the Rohit-led Men in Blue's Asia Cup campaign and the Australia T20Is at home. Samson has led Rajasthan's IPL franchise in two full editions and guided them to their first-ever final during IPL 2022, where they lost to eventual winners Gujarat Titans (GT).