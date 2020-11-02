Pat Cummins show help Kolkata Knight Riders knock Rajasthan Royals out of IPL 2020

Kolkata Knight Riders knock Rajasthan Royals out of the tournament after beating them by 60 runs in the 54th match of IPL 2020 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Rajasthan won the toss and chose to bowl first. Kolkata Knight Rider's lost their in-form batsman Nitish Rana on the very second ball. However, a 72-run partnership between Shubman Gill and Rahul Tripathi stabilised the innings for KKR. Eoin Morgan's blistering half-century (68 runs off 35 balls) powered Kolkata to a very competitive 191 runs by the end of the innings.

Rajasthan Royals began the chase on a terrible note as they lost five wickets in the powerplay itself. Buttler and Tewatia tried to stabilise the innings. However, Buttler's wicket applied serious breaks to Rajasthan's chase. They suffered a mammoth loss by 60 runs.

With this win, KKR jumped to the fourth position and hope to make it into playoffs unless Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Mumbai Indians. Rajasthan Royals finished at the bottom of the table with the loss. Pat Cummins was adjudged the Player of the Match for his match-winning bowling figures. The Aussie scalped four wickets which include Uthappa, Stokes and Smith.