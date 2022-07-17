'One champion to another': Harbhajan lauds Babar Azam, Virat Kohli over heartfelt Twitter exchange

Pakistan captain Babar Azam was lauded by many after he shared a message of support for Indian superstar Virat Kohli amid criticism ver his poor form. Kohli has been bashed by many over the last few months for his woeful form for Team India as he continues to struggle for consistency with the willow. Some former cricketers and experts have also questioned his spot in India's T20I team ahead of the T20 World Cup 2022 later this year.

Amid his rough patch, Babar took to Twitter to extend support to Kohli with a heartfelt message. The Pakistan skipper urged Kohli to stay strong while stating that the bad phase will pass soon. Kohli acknowledged Babar's message and responded by thanking him while also wishing him to continue rising and shining for his team.

The inspiring exchange between the duo despite the intense rivalry between India and Pakistan left many cricket fans in awe on social media. Reacting to their heartwarming conversation, former India spinner Harbhajan Singh also lauded Babar and Kohli for being compassionate despite the rivalry.

"So good to see this .. from one Champion to Another. well done," Harbhajan wrote in a tweet lauding both Kohli and Babar.

While Kohli is currently playing for India in the ongoing ODI series against England, Babar is leading Pakistan in their Test series against Sri Lanka. The Pakistan skipper had opened up on his tweet for Kohli ahead of the series opener against Sri Lanka and said he understands what Kohli must be going through amid the slump in his form. Babar said Kohli needs to be backed and he can come out of this strongly.

"As a player (tough) times can fall on you as well. I know how a player goes through such times and how he comes out of it. So he needs support in those times and as a player, I tweeted to support him. He is one of the best players and he knows how to come out of this. It takes time but we should back him," Babar said in the pre-match presser.

Kohli has so far managed only 59 runs in his last five innings for India across formats in their ongoing tour of England. The batting maestro will be hopeful of bouncing back to form with a big knock in the third and final ODI against the hosts on Sunday (July 17).