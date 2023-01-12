'Once I hang up my boots, I'll have...': R Ashwin on not getting a chance to lead Team India

In 2022, as many as seven players led India at different times. Following the end of Virat Kohli's captaincy tenure, Rohit Sharma has taken charge of the Indian team across formats but the likes of KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Shikhar Dhawan, Jasprit Bumrah and Rishabh Pant have led the side on different occasions due to multiple reasons.

However, R Ashwin -- being one of the senior players -- has still never led India in any format. Debuting in international cricket in 2010, the wily off-spinner has represented India in 88 Tests, 113 ODIs and 65 T20Is, been a part of the 2011 ODI World Cup and 2013 Champions Trophy wins and remains a key member of the red-ball side -- has also featured in last two T20 World Cups despite largely being out of favour in white-ball formats since mid-2017 -- but never captained India. Thus, the 36-year-old opened up on the same during a recent interaction.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, the star all-rounder Ashwin said, "Once I hang up my boots, I think I'll have an answer for that. But until then my dreams will be open, I'll be looking forward to opportunities."