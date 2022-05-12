IPL 2022: Rishabh Pant joins MS Dhoni-led elite list of Indian wicketkeeper-batters with 4k runs in T20s

Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals (DC) locked horns with Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royals (RR) in match 58 of IPL 2022 edition on Wednesday evening (May 11). In a bid to remain alive in the playoffs race, the Delhi franchise brought their A-game as they restricted RR to 160-6 and later chased down the target with eight wickets and 11 balls to spare.

While it was Mitchell Marsh show, returning with 2 for 25 and 62-ball 89, Pant also marshalled his troops well and took a brave call to bat second after winning the toss. Later, he also ended with a 4-ball 13* as he entered an elite list.

The 24-year-old Pant is now among Indian wicketkeeper-batsman with in excess of 4,000 runs in T20 cricket. The list is topped by none other than the legendary cricketer MS Dhoni. The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain has amassed 7,098 runs whereas Dinesh Karthik is at the second spot with 6,557 runs in 339 T20s. Parthiv Patel, on the other hand, finished his T20 career with 4,300 runs. Given that Pant is only 24 and in the initial phase of his career, he is set to scale new heights and top the list in the coming years.

After DC pulled off a big win and kept their playoffs hopes alive, with 14 points and two games remaining, Pant said at the post-match presentation, "Very close to a perfect game. Always believe there's room for improvement. When you know the wicket is going to turn, little bit not much, there's an opportunity to both bowl first or bat first. In the toss I said anything around 140-160 would be good for us, and we got 160. Destiny is always on your hands, you can look to give 100 percent. Fielding wise we can be better. He got typhoid or something like that (talking about Shaw), doctor told me that."