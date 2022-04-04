IPL 2022: Disappointed with unable to capitalise in last five overs, says Deepak Hooda

Lucknow Super Giants` all-rounder Deepak Hooda said although he played a good knock of 51 off 33 balls, he was disappointed in not being able to capitalise in the last five overs.



Lucknow were in trouble at 27/3 in 4.5 overs. But Hooda played a blistering knock, laced with three fours and as many sixes to lift Lucknow to 169/7 in 20 overs.

"Innings was good but was disappointed that I couldn`t do my role of capitalising in the last five overs. But happy with 170-odd. To be honest I didn`t think about Orange Cap (missed out by 17 runs)," said Hooda in a mid-innings chat with broadcasters Star Sports.



Hooda stitched a crucial partnership of 87 off 62 balls with Rahul, who top-scored with 68 off 50 balls. "(We) Thought of a good total. Rahul and I were set, we were getting runs, and we wanted to cash in. Rahul told me it`s a good wicket and to give myself time and that straight-bat shots are going to prove good," stated Hooda.

In Hooda`s terrific knock, 26 runs came through off-side while the rest of 25 runs were hit through leg-side. Out of his 51 runs, 27 runs came through using the pace of tearaway quick Umran Malik with fours slammed through long-on, cover and point while the sixes were hit over fine leg and third man.



"Self belief and self confidence are both high. I prepare myself as every day as a new game anyway. It`s a decent total, and the balls that are delivered into the wicket are skidding a little low and not coming on well," concluded Hooda.