IPL 2022: Disappointed with unable to capitalise in last five overs, says Deepak Hooda

IANS
Navi Mumbai, India Published: Apr 04, 2022, 10:22 PM(IST)

Deepak Hooda | Photo: IPL | Photograph:( Others )

Follow Us

Story highlights

Lucknow were in trouble at 27/3 in 4.5 overs. But Hooda played a blistering knock, laced with three fours and as many sixes to lift Lucknow to 169/7 in 20 overs.

Lucknow Super Giants` all-rounder Deepak Hooda said although he played a good knock of 51 off 33 balls, he was disappointed in not being able to capitalise in the last five overs.

Lucknow were in trouble at 27/3 in 4.5 overs. But Hooda played a blistering knock, laced with three fours and as many sixes to lift Lucknow to 169/7 in 20 overs.

Also read | KL Rahul hits 50th T20 fifty, joins Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in elite list

"Innings was good but was disappointed that I couldn`t do my role of capitalising in the last five overs. But happy with 170-odd. To be honest I didn`t think about Orange Cap (missed out by 17 runs)," said Hooda in a mid-innings chat with broadcasters Star Sports.

Hooda stitched a crucial partnership of 87 off 62 balls with Rahul, who top-scored with 68 off 50 balls. "(We) Thought of a good total. Rahul and I were set, we were getting runs, and we wanted to cash in. Rahul told me it`s a good wicket and to give myself time and that straight-bat shots are going to prove good," stated Hooda.

Also read | Kane Williamson pulls off sharp catch to dismiss Quinton de Kock - WATCH

In Hooda`s terrific knock, 26 runs came through off-side while the rest of 25 runs were hit through leg-side. Out of his 51 runs, 27 runs came through using the pace of tearaway quick Umran Malik with fours slammed through long-on, cover and point while the sixes were hit over fine leg and third man.

"Self belief and self confidence are both high. I prepare myself as every day as a new game anyway. It`s a decent total, and the balls that are delivered into the wicket are skidding a little low and not coming on well," concluded Hooda.

Topics

  • LIVE
  • RESULTS
Apr 04, 2022 | Match 12 LIVE
Indian Premier League, 2022
SRH
143/4
(17.2 ov)
 VS
LSG
169/7
(20.0 ov)
Full Scorecard →
Mar 31, 2022 | 1st Test
Bangladesh in South Africa, 2 Test Series, 2022
SA
(121.0 ov) 367
(74.0 ov) 204
VS
BAN
298 (115.5 ov)
53 (19.0 ov)
South Africa beat Bangladesh by 220 runs
Full Scorecard →
Apr 04, 2022 | 3rd ODI
Netherlands in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2022
NZ
(50.0 ov) 333/8
VS
NED
218 (42.3 ov)
New Zealand beat Netherlands by 115 runs
Full Scorecard →
Read in App