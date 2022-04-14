India's Cheteshwar Pujara and Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan make Sussex debut together

IANS
London, United Kingdom Published: Apr 14, 2022, 07:06 PM(IST)

Cheteshwar Pujara and Mohammad Rizwan Photograph:( Twitter )

Story highlights

With plenty of positives to build on from the opening defeat to Nottinghamshire, head coach Ian Salisbury has included both Rizwan and Pujara in the matchday squad against Derbyshire.

India`s Test batter Cheteshwar Pujara and Pakistan`s wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan made their Sussex debut for the game against Derbyshire in the County Championships on Thursday.

With plenty of positives to build on from the opening defeat to Nottinghamshire, head coach Ian Salisbury has included both Rizwan and Pujara in the matchday squad against Derbyshire.

Salisbury is delighted to be able to call upon the two new overseas players who recently joined up with the team this week.

"I am extremely excited to be able to bring in players of Rizwan and Pujara`s quality into the side. Not only are they absolute world-class cricketers that will boost our performances on the pitch, but to have them around the boys and in the dressing room can only be a positive," he said in a statement.

Looking ahead to the match itself, Salisbury is looking to see further improvement from the squad, "There was plenty for me to be happy about with our performance against Notts, but also there are areas in which we can improve. I am looking forward to the challenge and hope to see even more progression from the boys."

Pujara has been a regular feature in England`s first-class cricket, but the Pakistan wicketkeeper is making his County debut on Thursday.

