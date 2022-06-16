Indian vice-captain KL Rahul to miss England tour, to leave for Germany for treatment: Report

KL Rahul has been in form for Team India, and also in the IPL, whereas he has also raised his stature by becoming Rohit Sharma's deputy across formats since the start of the year. When the Rohit Sharma-less Indian T20I squad was announced by the BCCI, for the ongoing home series versus South Africa, Rahul was set to lead India for the first in the shortest format.

However, Rahul picked up a groin injury and was ruled out. While he was racing against time to be fit for the forthcoming England tour, he is now set to miss the whole trip and will travel to Germany for treatment by end of this month or early July. Confirming the development to Cricbuzz, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah told Cricbuzz, "That is correct, the board is working on his fitness and he will be going to Germany soon."

ALSO READ | Vice-captain KL Rahul set to undergo fitness test on June 18 for one-off red-ball match vs England: Report