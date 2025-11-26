/'India ready for global stage': PM Modi after India clinches hosting rights for 2030 Commonwealth Games

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his delight as India officially secured the bid to host the Centenary Commonwealth Games in 2030. After India secured the hosting rights, he wrote on social media that the whole country is excited to welcome athletes, officials, and fans from around the world for this historic sporting event. Ahmedabad has been chosen as the host city, marking the second time India will host the Commonwealth Games after Delhi in 2010. The decision came during the Commonwealth Sport General Assembly in Glasgow, where delegates from 74 member nations and territories unanimously approved India’s proposal.

Modi calls it a proud moment for India

PM Modi shared his excitement on X, saying, “Delighted that India has won the bid to host the Centenary Commonwealth Games 2030! Congratulations to the people of India and the sporting ecosystem. It is our collective commitment and spirit of sportsmanship that has placed India firmly on the global sporting map. With the ethos of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, we are eager to celebrate these historic games with great enthusiasm. We look forward to welcoming the world!”

The selection of Ahmedabad reflects India’s aim to combine modern infrastructure with cultural richness. Organisers plan to work closely with Commonwealth Sport and international federations to finalise a dynamic sports program.

The Games are expected to feature 15 to 17 disciplines, including Archery, Badminton, 3x3 Basketball, Beach Volleyball, T20 Cricket, Cycling, Diving, Hockey, Judo, Rhythmic Gymnastics, Rugby Sevens, Shooting, Squash, Triathlon, Para Triathlon, and Wrestling. Hosts may also propose up to two additional sports, with the final schedule to be announced next year.

Sports Minister says India ready to deliver a world-class Games

Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya echoed the sentiment, calling it a proud moment for the country: “It is a prestigious moment that India will host the centenary Commonwealth Games,” Mandaviya said as quoted by PTI. He added that the country’s sporting infrastructure and talent pathways have improved significantly in recent years, giving India the platform to aspire to a top-five position in world sport by 2047.'' Mandaviya said.



The inaugural Commonwealth Games were held in 1930 in Hamilton, Canada. The 2030 edition in Ahmedabad will mark the centenary of the Games, celebrating a century of sporting excellence and international unity, and putting India firmly on the global sports map.