Things continue to turn worse for Pakistan. Days after India launched 'Operation Sindoor’ in response to the horrific Pahalgam terror attack carried out by Pakistan-based terrorists, dark clouds began hovering over PSL 2025 owing to prevailing cross-border tensions with India. Although PSL's foreign contingent reached Dubai safely, Bangladesh spinner Rishad Hossain recalled how panic gripped the overseas players.

India launched a series of precise strikes on nine selected targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (Pok), neutralising several terror camps and launchpads in the wee hours on Wednesday (May 7), after which the situation got grim in the country, forcing the PCB to move the tournament out of Pakistan.

After reports of PCB seeking the Emirates Cricket Board’s (ECB) approval over staging their remaining matches in the country, which the UAE denied, they forcefully postponed PSL 2025 indefinitely. Their board, however, ensured that all foreign players reached their homes safely, with several other cricket boards, including the BCB and ECB, wanting to bring back their cricketers at the earliest.

However, upon landing in Dubai, all overseas players were relieved.

Reflecting on what it was like being struck in Pakistan during the war-like situation, Rashid said all foreign players were frightened and that New Zealand batter Daryl Mitchell vowed never to return to the country after this.

“Foreign players like Sam Billings, Daryl Mitchell, Kushal Perera, David Wiese, Tom Curran… all of them were so frightened… Landing in Dubai, Mitchell told me that he would never go to Pakistan again, especially in this kind of scenario. Overall, they were all horrified,” said Rishad at Dubai Airport, as quoted by Cricbuzz.

The leg-spinner also revealed that England all-rounder Tom Curran began crying, and it was tough for everyone to control it.

“He (Tom Curran) went to the airport but heard that the airport was closed. Then he started crying like a little child, that it took two or three people to handle him,” he added.

Everyone back home

Unlike IPL 2025, which the BCCI also suspended for security concerns but might resume soon (as early as next week), the chances of PSL 2025 not getting underway are higher; all, however, depend on the rising tensions between the arch-rivals.

Meanwhile, all foreign players in PSL 2025 were flown out to the UAE, from where they will head to their respective destinations.

Besides, Rashid also confirmed that PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi wanted to host the remainder of the tournament, scheduled to conclude on May 18, in Karachi, but because the players raised safety concerns with him, it unfolded like this.