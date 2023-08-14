IND vs WI: Rahul Dravid highlights 'depth in batting' as key missing area after embarrassing series defeat

India’s head coach Rahul Dravid has highlighted a key area missing from the batting line-up after their embarrassing 2-3 defeat against the West Indies on Sunday, August 13. India, who lost the deciding contest by eight wickets in Florida, were offered a reality check by the hosts. According to Dravid, India's lack of depth in batting was the major reason for their embarrassing series defeat. India had earlier levelled the series at 2-2 despite trailing 0-2 at one stage.

#TeamIndia put in a fight but it was West Indies who won the fifth & final T20I to win the series 3-2.#WIvIND pic.twitter.com/19KVS0MBHJ — BCCI (@BCCI) August 13, 2023 ×

Dravid highlights key area

"I think in terms of our squad here, probably it didn't allow us the flexibility in some ways to be able to change the combinations a little bit," Dravid said in the post-match press conference.

"But I think going forward, we've got to look at certain areas in which we can get better. Finding depth in our batting has been an area we are trying to address. We are trying to do the best we possibly can but that's certainly an area we can look at, how we cannot weaken our bowling attack but ensure we have a certain amount of depth in batting,” the Indian coach added.

Needing to win the final T20I to clinch the series, Dravid’s team put up 165 runs in 20 overs after Suryakumar Yadav scored 61 off 45 balls. Tilak Varma (27) and Hardik Pandya (14) gave Yadav a good hand but was not enough to mount a big challenge for the host in Florida. In reply, West Indies completed the chase in 18 overs to win the contest and therefore the series.

"As these games are going on, and scores are becoming bigger and bigger if you look at West Indies, they had Alzarri Joseph coming in at No. 11 and he can hit a mean ball. So you have sides that have that depth. Obviously, we have some challenges on that front and we need to work on that. It's certainly something that this series has shown us and we need to build on that depth,” Dravid further added.

What next for India?

The Indian team will now have the opportunity to bounce back from the embarrassing series defeat when they take on Ireland in a three-match T20I series. The Ireland tour will see the return of Jasprit Bumrah to the Indian side while a few players from the West Indies tour will also join the Indian squad. The Indian team for the Asia Cup 2023 will soon be announced as India now target continental glory before entering the ODI World Cup. They will also face Australia in a three-match ODI series before the showpiece event.

