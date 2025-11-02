/IND vs AUS: Suryakumar Yadav’s first toss win in Australia goes viral - WATCH

In the third T20I match between India and Australia at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart, Suryakumar Yadav on Sunday (Nov 2) finally won his first toss on the Australia tour, and he could not hide his joy. The Indian captain even hugged Australia’s skipper Mitchell Marsh, after the coin fell in his favour. After winning the toss, India opted to bowl first and made three changes to their playing XI, bringing in Jitesh Sharma, Arshdeep Singh and Washington Sundar in place of Sanju Samson, Harshit Rana and Kuldeep Yadav.

Watch the viral video below -

India vs Australia, 3rd T20I

After winning the toss, India sent Australia in to bat. The hosts got off to a poor start, losing Travis Head (6), captain Mitchell Marsh (11) and Josh Inglis (1) during the powerplay. However, Tim David (74) and Marcus Stoinis (64) rescued the innings with a solid partnership and guided Australia to a total of 186/6. Matthew Short also added an unbeaten 26 at the end.

For India, Arshdeep Singh shone with the ball, taking three important wickets for 35 runs, while Varun Chakaravarthy claimed two for 33.