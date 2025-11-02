/IND vs AUS: Suryakumar Yadav’s first toss win in Australia goes viral - WATCH

After winning the toss, India opted to bowl first and made three changes to their playing XI, bringing in Jitesh Sharma, Arshdeep Singh and Washington Sundar in place of Sanju Samson, Harshit Rana and Kuldeep Yadav.
In the third T20I match between India and Australia at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart, Suryakumar Yadav on Sunday (Nov 2) finally won his first toss on the Australia tour, and he could not hide his joy. The Indian captain even hugged Australia’s skipper Mitchell Marsh, after the coin fell in his favour. After winning the toss, India opted to bowl first and made three changes to their playing XI, bringing in Jitesh Sharma, Arshdeep Singh and Washington Sundar in place of Sanju Samson, Harshit Rana and Kuldeep Yadav.
Also Read - Women’s World Cup Final, INDW vs SAW: Will rain play spoilsport in Navi Mumbai? Check out weather report
After winning the toss, India sent Australia in to bat. The hosts got off to a poor start, losing Travis Head (6), captain Mitchell Marsh (11) and Josh Inglis (1) during the powerplay. However, Tim David (74) and Marcus Stoinis (64) rescued the innings with a solid partnership and guided Australia to a total of 186/6. Matthew Short also added an unbeaten 26 at the end.
For India, Arshdeep Singh shone with the ball, taking three important wickets for 35 runs, while Varun Chakaravarthy claimed two for 33.
Also Read - IND vs AUS 3rd T20I: Social media buzzes over Arshdeep Singh’s return; India make 3 changes, Harshit benched
At the time of writing, India were 64/2 in six overs, with captain Suryakumar Yadav (19) and Tilak Varma (2) at the crease. For Australia, Nathan Ellis picked up two important wickets of both the Indian openers. India still needed 123 runs in 84 balls to win this match with eight wickets in hand, while Australian bowlers will be looking for quick breakthroughs to stay in the game.