'I would be keen': Steve Smith interested in taking charge as next Australia captain

Steve Smith has said that he would be happy to return as Australia captain given the national selectors want him for the role. Smith, while giving his complete support to current Australian captains Tim Paine and Aaron Finch, said he would have no problems if the cricket board looks for a new captain while adding he is now better equipped to lead the side again.

However, Smith admitted he hasn’t always been sure about taking back the leadership role following the intense trauma of the infamous Cape Town ball-tampering scandal.

Speculations surrounding Australia captaincy have constantly popped up since Smith’s return to international cricket after completing his one-year ban. While many have said that Smith should get the captaincy back, others have the opinion that the ace Australian batsman should never lead the side again.

ALSO READ: 'You can't expect everyone...': Virat Kohli warns players 'cooked' in bubble life ahead of IPL 2021

“I’ve certainly had a lot of time to think about it and I guess now I’ve got to a point where if the opportunity did come up again I would be keen,” Smith told News Corp.

“If it was what Cricket Australia wanted and it was what was best for the team at the time, it’s certainly something I would be interested in now, that’s for sure.

“I’m always going to have to live with Cape Town regardless of whether I lead again or not. It’s always there. I’ve been through all that now. Time keeps moving forward, and I’ve learnt so much the last few years about myself and grown as a human being.

ALSO READ: 'Cricketing world, beware': Ian Chappell predicts era of dominance for Team India

“I feel as though I’d be in a better place if the opportunity did come up. If it doesn’t, that’s fine as well and I’d support whoever is in charge the same way I’ve supported Tim and Finchy.”

Pain is set to lead Australia in the home Ashes while Finch will take the charge in T20 World Cup in October. However, Cricket Australia has been looking for a succession plan with national selector Trevor Hohns already saying that his panel must start considering the list of next Australia captain.

Pat Cummins is another name in contention to lead the side along with Smith.