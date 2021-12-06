High time R Ashwin becomes a regular in Test playing XI, both home and away: Mohammad Kaif

Former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif believes that veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin should play both home and away Tests for the team. When India faced England in a Test series earlier this year, Ashwin was not included in the starting XI.

However, the right-arm off-spinner impressed in the just-finished Test series against New Zealand at home. On Monday, India defeated New Zealand by 372 runs in the second Test of the two-match series at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Ashwin was named Player of the Series for his outstanding performance.

Kaif believes spinners need to be trusted, and Ashwin has done "enough" to earn it.

"Another Man of the Series for India's trusted match winner. High time Ashwin becomes a regular in Test playing XI. And I mean both home and away. Spinners need to be given confidence and Ashwin has done enough to deserve that faith. @ashwinravi99," Kaif tweeted.

During the Test series, Ashwin surpassed Harbhajan Singh to become India's third-highest Test wicket-taker. In his career, Ashwin has achieved 30 five-wicket hauls.

Jaydev Unadkat, Indian left-arm bowler also praised Ashwin and tweeted, "A 9th Man-of-the-series Award for @ashwinravi99

bhai! 9th! What a fabulous achievement.. #Legend"

Meanwhile, with this victory, Team India has reclaimed first place in the ICC Test rankings. The victory against New Zealand also means India has won the two-match series 1-0, and Kohli's team will now go to South Africa for three Tests and three One-Day Internationals beginning December 26.