'He was in a daze': Ravi Shastri recalls Rohit Sharma's dismissal on 83 in India-England 2021 Lord's Test

Virat Kohli-led India was on a roll in the five-match Test series versus England in the 2021 English summer. After missing out on going 1-0 up in the series opener -- with visitors needing only 157 more runs in pursuit of 209 rain completely washed out the final day's play -- Kohli & Co. took on Joe Root-led English camp in the second Test at Lord's.

On the first day, India were asked to bat first and ended the day at 276-3 riding on KL Rahul's 127 not out and Rohit Sharma's 83. While Rahul led the charge, Rohit also played his part with an impressive 126-run opening stand but missed out on scoring his maiden overseas ton, that too at the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground. Thus, the then India head coach Ravi Shastri recently recalled Rohit's reaction after being dismissed on 83.

"When Rohit got out, he came back to the dressing room and just sat quietly on a table. He was in a daze. He just wanted that hundred. A special feeling for any player to get a hundred at Lord's. And you could see that he was really, really dejected. But he made up for it at The Oval," Shastri said on commentary during the second India-England ODI at Lord's on Thursday (July 14).