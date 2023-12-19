From MS Dhoni, Yuvraj Singh to Sam Curran: Listing most expensive players in each IPL auction

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 mini-auction is set to be held in Dubai on Tuesday (Dec 19). Over the years, the IPL auction proceedings have made heads turn with marquee as well as uncapped players going under the hammer and earning big bucks. Ahead of the IPL 2024 auction, here is a list of most expensive players in each auction -

Year Players Price 2008 MS Dhoni INR 9.5 crore (95 million) 2009 Kevin Pietersen, Andrew Flintoff INR 9.8 crore each (98 mn) 2010 Shane Bond, Kieron Pollard INR 4.8 crore each (48 mn) 2011 Gautam Gambhir INR 14.9 crore (149 mn) 2012 Ravindra Jadeja INR 12.8 crore (128 mn) 2013 Glenn Maxwell INR 6.3 crore (63 mn) 2014 Yuvraj Singh INR 14 crore (140 mn) 2015 Yuvraj Singh INR 16 crore (160 mn) 2016 Shane Watson INR 9.5 crore (95 mn) 2017 Ben Stokes INR 14.5 crore (145 mn) 2018 Ben Stokes INR 14.5 crore (145 mn) 2019 Jaydev Unadkat, Varun Chakravarthy INR 8.4 crore (84 mn) 2020 Pat Cummins INR 15.5 crore (150 mn) 2021 Chris Morris INR 16.5 crore (145 mn) 2022 Ishan Kishan INR 15.25 crore (152.5 mn) 2023 Sam Curran INR 18.25 crore (182.5 mn)

The list comprises the likes of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni, Andrew Flintoff, Kevin Pietersen, Gautam Gambhir, Kieron Pollard, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuvraj Singh, Ben Stokes, Pat Cummins, etc. In the last auction, England all-rounder Sam Curran broke all records to become the most-expensive player in IPL history.

This time, there are quite a few marquee players such as Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Mitchell Starc and others in the mix. Even some known faces in Indian cricket such as Shardul Thakur, Manish Pandey and uncapped Shahrukh Khan will be up for grabs. Thus, it will be interesting to see who will be the most-expensive player in this year's auction proceedings and whether he will surpass Curran's magical number.