From MS Dhoni, Yuvraj Singh to Sam Curran: Listing most expensive players in each IPL auction
Here is a list comprising the most expensive players in each IPL auction before the mini-auction in Dubai -
The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 mini-auction is set to be held in Dubai on Tuesday (Dec 19). Over the years, the IPL auction proceedings have made heads turn with marquee as well as uncapped players going under the hammer and earning big bucks. Ahead of the IPL 2024 auction, here is a list of most expensive players in each auction -
|Year
|Players
|Price
|2008
|MS Dhoni
|INR 9.5 crore (95 million)
|2009
|Kevin Pietersen, Andrew Flintoff
|INR 9.8 crore each (98 mn)
|2010
|Shane Bond, Kieron Pollard
|INR 4.8 crore each (48 mn)
|2011
|Gautam Gambhir
|INR 14.9 crore (149 mn)
|2012
|Ravindra Jadeja
|INR 12.8 crore (128 mn)
|2013
|Glenn Maxwell
|INR 6.3 crore (63 mn)
|2014
|Yuvraj Singh
|INR 14 crore (140 mn)
|2015
|Yuvraj Singh
|INR 16 crore (160 mn)
|2016
|Shane Watson
|INR 9.5 crore (95 mn)
|2017
|Ben Stokes
|INR 14.5 crore (145 mn)
|2018
|Ben Stokes
|INR 14.5 crore (145 mn)
|2019
|Jaydev Unadkat, Varun Chakravarthy
|INR 8.4 crore (84 mn)
|2020
|Pat Cummins
|INR 15.5 crore (150 mn)
|2021
|Chris Morris
|INR 16.5 crore (145 mn)
|2022
|Ishan Kishan
|INR 15.25 crore (152.5 mn)
|2023
|Sam Curran
|INR 18.25 crore (182.5 mn)
The list comprises the likes of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni, Andrew Flintoff, Kevin Pietersen, Gautam Gambhir, Kieron Pollard, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuvraj Singh, Ben Stokes, Pat Cummins, etc. In the last auction, England all-rounder Sam Curran broke all records to become the most-expensive player in IPL history.
This time, there are quite a few marquee players such as Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Mitchell Starc and others in the mix. Even some known faces in Indian cricket such as Shardul Thakur, Manish Pandey and uncapped Shahrukh Khan will be up for grabs. Thus, it will be interesting to see who will be the most-expensive player in this year's auction proceedings and whether he will surpass Curran's magical number.
There are as many as 332 players in the auction roster. Three players withdrew from the roster and two new names have been added to the original list of 333 players. Mallika Sagar will be IPL 2024's auctioneer, the first to be conducting the prestigious event in the cash-rich league's history.