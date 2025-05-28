From Bellucci's underarm serve to Djokovic's rain tantrum - French Open first round games in men's singles are full of drama - WATCH

The French Open 2025 is in full swing with all the first round games of men's singles are done. There have been many interesting moments in those matches including Novak Djokovic's drama about playing in rain. The most intriguing moment, however, came during the match between Italian Mattia Bellucci and British Jake Draper on Tuesday (May 27).

While Draper won the match comfortably by 3-6, 6-1, 6-4, 6-2 margin, it was in the first set that an interesting moment came which sent the crowd into frenzy at the Roland Garros.

Serving for the set with advantage on his side, Bellucci opted for underarm serve and caught Drape by surprise. The Brit sprinted to pick the serve but only to hold it for another shot before the Italian won the set. Have a look at the video below:

Djokovic throws water tantrum

Novak Djokovic started his 2025 French Open 2025 with a win in first round against Mackenzie McDonald. The 6-3, 6-3, 6-3 straight sets win on Tuesday (May 27), however, did not come without the drama.

The Serbian had a moment in the match when he got into the argument with the chair umpire. The argument was about not continuing to play but the chair umpire thought otherwise and the temperature soared as rain started to come down at the centre court.

The chair umpire gave the argument that the matches were being played on the outside courts so they'd have to continue. After a bit, the rain got a bit heavier and the chai umpire allowed the roof to be closed but play had to continue till the roof closed which took about 15 minute.