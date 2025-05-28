Team Great Britain step closer to formation for 2028 Los Angeles Olympics; to accommodate Scotland, N Ireland

Team Great Britain is moving s step closer to its formation as the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has taken significant steps for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. In a media report that emerged on Wednesday, ECB is exploring the opportunity to establish Great Britain Cricket (GB Cricket) before the Olympics as it seeks qualification for the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles for both men’s and women’s. The team will be comprised of players from England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

Team Great Britain step closer to formation

As per a report from Espncricinfo, GB Cricket is expected to be officially constituted in the coming months, and it would then need to be officially recognised by the International Cricket Council (ICC) and the British Olympic Association (BOA) before becoming a full member of the National Olympic Committee (NOC). According to an ECB spokesperson, an agreement in principle with the ICC is already in place.

If the above procedure goes according to plan, GB Cricket will serve as the primary body for the Olympic and Commonwealth Games, where cricket has been included.

While qualification is not yet clear, the ICC is likely to use the T20I rankings to determine the status of teams to qualify for the Los Angeles Olympics. If this is the case, Team Great Britain’s qualification will be secured if either England, Wales, Scotland or Northern Ireland finish in the top six of ICC rankings.

It's a further consideration for England's new white-ball captain, Harry Brook, whose reboot of the team's fortunes is set to begin with the first ODI against West Indies at Edgbaston on Thursday.

"That would be pretty cool to be able to play in the Olympics and get an Olympic gold medal," Brook said. "But it's so far away, it's miles away yet. I haven't even thought about that yet."