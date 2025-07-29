/Sports heist of the century! Man steals IPL jerseys worth Rs 650,000 from BCCI's Mumbai headquarters

On an ordinary day, it was an extraordinary storyline that unfolded on Tuesday (July 29) as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) experienced something unique at its headquarters in Mumbai after it was victim to a sports heist of the century. While donning an IPL jersey of your favourite player and owning a bunch of them would be anyone’s dream, someone took that beyond what you might have thought. A security guard working in BCCI’s Mumbai office stole 261 original IPL jerseys worth Rs 650,000 ($7485) before he was apprehended.

Sports heist of the century!

As per a media report, a security guard was arrested for taking home a carton full of IPL jerseys kept in the store room of the BCCI headquarters. The report further states that each jersey, priced at Rs 2500 ($29) and 261 such jerseys belonging to different teams were stolen from the storeroom. Accused Farooque Aslam Khan stole the jerseys to fund his online gaming addiction, reported the Times of India.

It was later revealed that the jerseys were sold to a businessman from Haryana who owns a sportsware store. The deal was done by Aslam with the Haryana businessman with whom he had got in touch through social media sites. The accused is a resident of Mumbai’s Mira Road and the heist took place on June 13 after a recent audit report highlighted the missing items.

After the revelation, the incident was reported to the Marine Drive Police, who investigated the matter and arrested Aslam. All the CCTV footages were checked from the last couple of months during the investigation.

"The guard claims he haggled a bit with the online dealer, but he hasn't yet specified how much he got for the deal,” a police source said.

The jerseys were dispatched by courier. The police summoned the online dealer from Haryana for investigation. "The online dealer says he was not aware that the jerseys had been stolen," added a police source.

"The guard had told the man in Haryana that the jerseys were part of a stock clearance sale due to renovation work that was going on at the office."

The report further stated that only 50 of the jerseys have been recovered, with further investigation and recovery underway.