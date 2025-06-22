IND vs ENG, 1st Test: Prasidh Krishna strikes early on Day 3 as England centurion Ollie Pope departs - Watch

It was a disastrous start for England on Day 3 of the Headingley Test on Sunday (June 22) as set batter Ollie Pope was dismissed after adding only six runs to his overnight tally by Prasidh Krishna. Batting in the first session of Day 3, England got off to the worst possible start as they lost Pope on the 13th ball of the day. The wicket opened doors for India as England still trailed by a massive 246 runs at the fall of the fourth wicket.

Krishna strikes an early blow to England

Having scored his ninth Test hundred on Saturday evening, things were looking positive for Pope, who was under the line of fire before the start of the series. However, it was not a pleasant Sunday for him after a delivery that was going outside the off stump was nicked by Pope, handing an easy catch to Rishabh Pant. This reduced England to 225/4 with skipper Ben Stokes then coming to the centre while Harry Brook was still batting.

Earlier, the home side made a poor start after Zak Crawley was dismissed in the first over of the innings. However, Duckett and Pope laid the foundation of a comeback for the home side as they stitched a stand of 122 runs for the second wicket. Duckett was dismissed for 62 by Jasprit Bumrah while Pope completed his ninth Test ton, remaining unbeaten on 100 at Stumps. England had ended Day 2 at 209/3 with all three wickets bagged by Jasprit Bumrah who showcased his class.

India were bowled out for 471 runs on Day 2, adding a mere 112 runs to their tally in the opening session. In a rare occasion, three Indian batters scored tons including Shubman Gill (147), Yashasvi Jaiswal (101) and Rishabh Pant (134) in the same innings. However, with little contribution from the tale, India failed to cross the 500-run mark.