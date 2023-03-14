BOX-OFFICE STUFF! Chris Gayle hits three consecutive sixes in Legends League Cricket - WATCH

The Legends League Cricket 2023 edition is going on in Doha. The league features some big names among the retired cricketers such as Gautam Gambhir, Shahid Afridi, Chris Gayle, Tillakaratne Dilshan, Aaron Finch, Eoin Morgan, etc. On Monday (March 13), the Shahid Afridi-led Asia Lions locked horns with Finch-led World Giants at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha in what was the third game of the ongoing edition. The match saw Afridi & Co. emerge on top in a rain-hit encounter but there was plenty to cheer for fans with Universe Boss Gayle turning back the clock with some big hits.

After World Giants opted to bowl first in a ten-over per side contest, Asia Giants managed 99 for 3 in 10 overs with Misbah-ul-Haq's 19-ball 44* starring with the bat. In reply, Finch & Co. only managed 64 for 5 with Gayle being the top-scorer 23. During his brief stay, he turned back the clock with three successive sixes, off Dilshan. The video went viral in no time after it was shared by Legends League Cricket's official twitter handle: