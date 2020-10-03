Batting with Virat Kohli is unreal feeling: Devdutt Padikkal ecstatic after RCB's win vs RR

Young opener Devdutt Padikkal was the star for Royal Challengers Bangalore once again as he guided the team to another convincing win over Rajasthan Royals at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Saturday. Padikkal smashed 63 runs off 45 deliveries laced by six boundaries and a six while stitching a match-winning partnership of 99 runs with Virat Kohli to help RCB clinch the match by eight wickets.

Padikkal, who was also the highest run-scorer in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and Vijay Hazare Trophy 2019-20, completed his third half-century in four innings in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 as he said that he wants to continue to play on the merit of the ball while adding watching the ball closely has been crucial to his good form.

When asked about batting alongside Kohli, Padikkal was of high praise for the Indian captain as he said he has watched him play since his childhood days and playing with him is an unreal feeling. The southpaw added that Kohli kept pushing him when he was getting tired in the scorching heat and humidity.

ALSO READ: IPL 2020: Kohli and Chahal star as RCB beat RR by 8 wickets

“It's a different feeling (batting alongside Virat Kohli), I have watched him so much since I have been small. So, to bat with him is an unreal feeling and I'm enjoying it thoroughly. He just kept pushing me. I was getting tired a little bit, I was cramping up, he just kept pushing me to finish the innings. He kept telling me that I have to play till the end and see the team through. That's how he bats and that's what he was trying to convey to me as well,” said Padikkal in the post-match presentation.

“I am just playing on the merit of the ball, I am watching the ball as closely as I can and trying to make the decision. It was really hot, especially after fielding for 20 overs to come out and bat, it was pretty hard. It's important that we keep playing the way we are playing and keep getting the wins under the belt. Not anymore (when asked if he was pinching himself), maybe the first innings, now it's part of the job and I just want to keep doing well for the side and keep winning games for the team,” he added.

ALSO READ: IPL 2020: Ben Stokes to arrive in UAE tonight, confirms Rajasthan Royals

RCB now have three wins off four matches and are sitting atop the IPL 2020 points table as things stand.