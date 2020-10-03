IPL 2020: Kohli and Chahal star as Royal Challengers beat Rajasthan Royals by 8 wickets

Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Rajasthan Royal by 8 wickets to win the second consecutive match in IPL 2020 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.

Rajasthan Royals' decision of batting first quickly backfired after they lost Smith, Buttler and Samson in the first three over. No batsmen except Mahipal Lomror could play an impressive inning for the Royals. Lomror scored 47 runs off 39 balls. Tewatia and Archer's cameo in final over helped Rajasthan pose a modest total of 154 runs.

Chahal scalped three big wickets to restrict Rajasthan to a modest total. Isuru Udana took two wickets, whereas, Saini scalped a big fish (Buttler).

Royal Challengers were off to a better start. Despite losing an early wicket of Aaron Finch. The 99-run partnership between Padikkal and Kohli landed a fatal blow to Rajasthan Royals. Virat Kohli was backed in form and scored 72 runs off 53 balls. Padikkal smashed his third 50 in the fourth match for the Royal Challengers. Rajasthan's Gopal and Archer scalped one wicket each.

The mammoth win against Rajasthan helped Bangalore go at the top of the table making it the first till until now to win three matches in four games. However, RCB will be toppled before the day ends as the winner of DC vs KKR will go on top due to better net run rate. Rajasthan witnessed second consecutive defeat and are now placed sixth in the points table.