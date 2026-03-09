INDIA WIN T20 WC 2026 | 'Intensity with smile is...,' MS Dhoni's post for COACH Gautam Gambhir breaks internet

Former India skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who led the team to first ever T20 World Cup during inaugural edition back in 2007, has congratulated the current team and coach Gautam Gambhir for Sunday's victory. India beat New Zealand on Sunday (Mar 8) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad for a record third T20 World Cup title. With the win, India are now first to win three T20 WC title, first to win a T20 WC title at home, and also the first to defend a T20 WC title. Rohit Sharma had also led India to T20 World Cup title win in 2024.

What did Dhoni say about Gambhir?

The two players, who played pivotal role in India's 2007 T20 WC as well as 2011 ODI World Cup win, are constantly pitted against each other on social media by the fans. Both of them, however, have never taken each other's name in any form of critical comments.

Dhoni, who was present at the venue, took to Instagram after India's win and wrote: "History gets created at Ahmedabad,big congratulations to the team and support staff and to all the fans of Indian Cricket Team worldwide.such a pleasure to see all of u play. Coach Sahab (Sir) smile looks great on u, intensity with smile is a killer combo, very well done.enjoy guys. BUMRAH ke baare mein kuch na likhoon tou hi acha hai (better not to write anything about Bumrah.CHAMPION BOWLER."

What next for India?

After winning the third ICC white-ball title in as many years, India, as T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav after the match on Sunday (Mar 8), has set the sight on LA28 Olympic gold medal.