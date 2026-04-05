/'I have gut feeling he will score': Former India all-rounder backs Sanju Samson ahead of RCB clash

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan believes Chennai Super Kings see Sanju Samson as a future star who could take over as the team’s main face after MS Dhoni. While Samson has had a quiet start, managing only 13 runs across two innings, Pathan feels that he might come good in the big clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Speaking ahead of their high-profile clash, Pathan noted that Samson hasn’t capitalized on favorable batting conditions so far, but expects a turnaround in Bengaluru.

“Look, as far as the future is concerned, Chennai have brought in Sanju Samson as a potential face of the team after MS Dhoni. He hasn’t scored runs in the first two matches, even on a pitch where batting has improved," Pathan said.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

“The next match is in Bengaluru and I expect Sanju Samson to score runs there. If that happens, then Chennai’s thinking of making him the face of the team after MS Dhoni could start taking shape."

“I have a gut feeling that Sanju will score in this match," Pathan added.

Pathan also praised Virat Kohli, highlighting his impressive start to the season. He pointed out Kohli’s high strike rate, energy in the field and good running between the wickets, remarking that the veteran still performs with the intensity of a much younger player.

Pathan concluded by saying that if Samson rises to the occasion for CSK, Kohli is likely to respond in equal measure for RCB.