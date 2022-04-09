PM Imran Khan holds special cabinet meet as parliament discusses no-confidence vote

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday is holding a special meeting of the Federal Cabinet even as the Parliament discusses no-confidence motion against his government.

The meeting is currently being held at the Prime Minister's House. Several senior cabinet members, including Pervez Khattak, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Shireen Mazari, Murad Saeed, Shafqat Mahmood, Shaukat Tareen and are attending.

According to sources, the Federal Cabinet will most likely approve filing a reference against Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja and seek to extend the session of Parliament under Article 254.

According to Article 254 of the Pakistan Constitution, “When any act or thing is required by the Constitution to be done within a particular period and it is not done within that period, the doing of the act or thing shall not be invalid or otherwise ineffective by reason only that it was not done within that period," reads Article 254.

After the cabinet approval, the prime minister is expected to send the reference for the advice of President Arif Ali, government sources said.

Meanwhile, a high-level meeting of the National Assembly Secretariat was held for consultation the on no-confidence motion, sources said.

The meeting was attended by Speaker Asad Qaiser, secretary and additional secretary, among other officials.

According to sources, Speaker Asad Qaiser has been advised to conduct the vote on no-confidence motion today (April 9) itself.

In the meeting, the speaker was reportedly told that the Supreme Court’s order to conduct no-trust vote has to be held.

If the decision of the Supreme Court is not implemented, then the speaker runs the risk of being charged with treason as per Article 6 of the constitution.

“Any person who abrogates or subverts or suspends or holds in abeyance, or attempts or conspires to abrogate or subvert or suspend or hold in abeyance, the Constitution by use of force or show of force or by any other unconstitutional means shall be guilty of high treason,” reads Article 6.

Earlier in the day, sources said, the Speaker had directed the staff of the National Assembly Secretariat to be ready for voting.

But he was reportedly barred from getting the vote done after pressure from the ministers, including Asad Umar.

Sources further claimed that Prime Minister Imran Khan had also ordered Asad Qaiser not to conduct the no-trust vote.

