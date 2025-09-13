/Forget introvert or extrovert — are you secretly an overlooked personality type called ‘otrovert’?

Are you an introvert, an extrovert, an ambivert, or something completely different? Turns out there's a new personality type on the block that has remained unheard of in all the noise. An American psychiatrist has coined a new term, "otroverts," for a select group of people who ironically don't do that well in group settings. If you've ever found yourself standing at a party, wondering why everyone else seems to belong while you don't, you might be what psychiatrist Dr Rami Kaminski calls an "otrovert." No, we're not talking about introverts who would rather stay at home, read a book, than go out and participate in group activities. Here's all you need to know about "otroverts". Scroll down to know if you qualify as one.

Who are the Otroverts?

Unlike introverts who turn inward and extroverts who thrive in groups, otroverts sit in a third category — friendly, capable of deep one-on-one bonds, but unable to connect with groups as a whole. According to a Daily Mail report citing American psychologist Dr Rami Kaminski, Otroverts are a poorly understood personality type. These people struggle to feel a sense of belonging to a group and prefer to stand apart from social collectives. Simply put, an otrovert is someone who does not feel any sense of belonging to any group.

Note: the term "otrovert" is not a recognised personality type in mainstream psychology.

So, are otroverts just anti-social?

Nope, otroverts are anything but antisocial. According to Kaminski, this personality type is actually very friendly and can forge really deep connections with other people. "The only social difference happens in the lack of connection to groups: collective identity or shared traditions," explains the psychologist.

Despite often being popular and welcomed in groups, otroverts feel like outsiders, notes Kaminski. That disconnect can cause discomfort or pressure to "fit in".

Yet there are advantages. Otroverts tend to be independent thinkers, less bound by group norms, and often more creative. Kaminski points to figures like Albert Einstein, Frida Kahlo, Franz Kafka, and Virginia Woolf as examples.

Are you an otrovert? These are the traits of one

Dislike for team sports or group rituals

Prefers working alone but can connect deeply with individuals

Often found in deep conversation on the sidelines rather than mingling at parties

Immune to the "Bluetooth phenomenon", the unconscious way most people emotionally sync with those around them

"Otroverts might struggle to fit in," says Kaminski, "but that gives them freedom. They're untethered, less fearful of rejection, and able to see solutions others can't."

While Otroverts cannot form emotional connections in a group setting or with shared rituals, one-on-one connections are their game. "Otroverts find it very difficult to be part of a group, even if the group is composed of individuals who are each good friends," says Dr Kaminski, adding, "the problem lies in the relationship with the group as an entity, rather than with its individual members."