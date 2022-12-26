Yearender 2022: Bollywood actors who made their OTT debut this year

The pandemic can solely be credited with OTT gaining over theatres in the last two years. As the entertainment industry like everything else suffered because of multiple restrictions, OTT found a leverage. It not only disrupted content but also how and what audiences enjoyed during their leisure time. This led to actors both in India and elsewhere to make that risky plunge into OTTs. This year, we saw some of the biggest A-listers of Bollywood make that move and succeed. Here is a list of all stars who ventured into OTT.

Among the first from this crop of actors is Madhuri Dixit. Madhuri made her much-awaited OTT debut with ‘Fame Game’. Madhuri played the lead role in this thriller family drama. She played a successful actress who manages both home and work while dealing with average issues of stardom. The show went on to become Netflix's top 10 shows this year in the month of February. The audiences are expecting a season 2 of the show but there has not been any word on the same.



Soha made her OTT debut with ZEE5 show ‘Kaun Banegi Shikharwati’. The show revolved around a former king who plans to unite his estranged daughters. Soha Ali Khan was also recently seen on Prime Video's ‘Hush Hush’ where she played best friends with Juhi Chawla. While she was appreciated for her work, the shows didn’t garner as much praise as it was expected. In Shikharwati, she had Naseeruddin Shah play her father.



The Anna of Bollywood made his OTT debut with MX Player’s ‘Dharavi Bank’ in which he plays a kingpin of India’s largest slum colony, Dharavi. Playing his age, Suneil Shetty got into the skin of the character with long hours of preparation. Suniel Shetty is now more than ever ready to do projects after a gap of 7-8 years.



One of the most loved actors from the 90s, Juhi Chawla made her debut on OTT with ‘Sharmaji Namkeen’ that starred late actor Rishi Kapoor and Paresh Rawal in the lead. She was next seen in ‘Hush Hush’, an action-thriller series on Amazon Prime Video. The series is being loved by the audiences for its narrative.



He came and he conquered. Ajay Devgn’s OTT debut was a massive hit as he starred as a cop in ‘Rudra: The Darkness’. Remake of British crime series ‘Luther’, the show pitted Ajay Devgn’s character against some of the most dangerous criminals. The gripping story won audiences. Rudra streams on Disney+ Hotstar.

