4. Zoom

With the pandemic, came the era of online meetings and virtual teaching. And Zoom was the app that perhaps took an early lead. The video-confercing app was among the first ones to offer the facility. It wasn't a big name before the pandemic and it's quite natural to see this search being in the top 10 list as people world over wanted to know what exactly meant by "Catch you on Zoom"

(Photograph:AFP)