/WWE Elimination Chamber 2026: Full Match Card; India start time

The final WWE premium live event before WrestleMania 42, the Elimination Chamber, is several sleeps away, and WWE fans from India cannot wait for the action to get underway in Chicago. Here are the streaming details of Elimination Chamber 2026, the start time in India and the full match card.
The Indian fans can enjoy the live coverage of the WWE Elimination Chamber 2026 on Netflix, on Sunday (Mar 1) morning at 5:30 AM.
The Men’s Elimination Chamber match for this year’s edition will include Randy Orton, Cody Rhodes, Je’Von Evans, Jey Uso, LA Knight and Trick Williams.
The Women’s Elimination Chamber match for this year’s edition includes Raquel Rodriguez, Tiffany Stratton, Rhea Ripley, Alexa Bliss, Asuka and Kiana James.
CM Punk and Finn Balor will go one-on-one for the first time for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship match at Elimination Chamber 2026.
AJ Lee vs Becky Lynch will face off in the most hyped women’s Intercontinental title match in a long time. Considering their feuds and their husband’s past, this match shall keep the crowd on its feet.