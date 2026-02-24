LOGIN
WWE Elimination Chamber 2026: Full Match Card; India start time

The final WWE premium live event before WrestleMania 42, the Elimination Chamber, is several sleeps away, and WWE fans from India cannot wait for the action to get underway in Chicago. Here are the streaming details of Elimination Chamber 2026, the start time in India and the full match card.

WWE Elimination Chamber 2026 India start time
Men's Elimination Chamber Match

The Indian fans can enjoy the live coverage of the WWE Elimination Chamber 2026 on Netflix, on Sunday (Mar 1) morning at 5:30 AM.

Men’s Elimination Chamber Match
Men’s Elimination Chamber Match

The Men’s Elimination Chamber match for this year’s edition will include Randy Orton, Cody Rhodes, Je’Von Evans, Jey Uso, LA Knight and Trick Williams.

Women’s Elimination Chamber Match
Women's Elimination Chamber Match

The Women’s Elimination Chamber match for this year’s edition includes Raquel Rodriguez, Tiffany Stratton, Rhea Ripley, Alexa Bliss, Asuka and Kiana James.

WWE World Heavyweight Championship
WWE World Heavyweight Championship

CM Punk and Finn Balor will go one-on-one for the first time for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship match at Elimination Chamber 2026.

WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship
WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship

AJ Lee vs Becky Lynch will face off in the most hyped women’s Intercontinental title match in a long time. Considering their feuds and their husband’s past, this match shall keep the crowd on its feet.

